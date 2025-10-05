Realta Investment Advisors Sells 211 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

