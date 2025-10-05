Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 53 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,588,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $462.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.64 and its 200-day moving average is $489.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

