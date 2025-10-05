PACCAR Inc. $PCAR is Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up 1.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,426,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,636,000 after buying an additional 96,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PACCAR by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

