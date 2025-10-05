Orca Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Orca Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orca Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,484,000 after purchasing an additional 301,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,484 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,119,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

