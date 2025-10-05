IFS Advisors LLC Has $13.16 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

IFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 10.0% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

