Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

FBND opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.