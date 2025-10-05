Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,620,000 after buying an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $403.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $406.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.42 and its 200-day moving average is $354.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

