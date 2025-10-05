Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,026,000 after buying an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.