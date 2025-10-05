Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $62,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

