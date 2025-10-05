Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.