JSF Financial LLC Buys Shares of 514 Stryker Corporation $SYK

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $370.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

