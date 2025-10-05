iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

