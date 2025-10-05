Verus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Verus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 135,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

