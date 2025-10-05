Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is Berger Financial Group Inc’s Largest Position

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $80,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after purchasing an additional 113,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.41 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

