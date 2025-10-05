Berger Financial Group Inc Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 686,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

