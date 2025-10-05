JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB is Berger Financial Group Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.57% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $39,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

