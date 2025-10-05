BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.11.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a PEG ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $283.80 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

