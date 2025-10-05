Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $112.69 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

