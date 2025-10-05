Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 692,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,560% from the average daily volume of 41,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

