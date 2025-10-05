AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Short Interest Up 108.4% in September

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,300 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.10% of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services.

