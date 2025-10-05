Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,300 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $14.32 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.95). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 587.31% and a negative return on equity of 722.01%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

