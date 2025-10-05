Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PALD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PALD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PALD opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82. Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:PALD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 25.00% of Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors.

