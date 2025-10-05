Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Perceptive Capital Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perceptive Capital Solutions

Perceptive Capital Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perceptive Capital Solutions

NASDAQ:PCSC opened at $10.60 on Friday. Perceptive Capital Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSC. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 415,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter.

About Perceptive Capital Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.