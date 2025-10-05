Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Perceptive Capital Solutions
Perceptive Capital Solutions Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perceptive Capital Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSC. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 415,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter.
About Perceptive Capital Solutions
Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perceptive Capital Solutions
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Are Airline Stocks Ready for Takeoff After a Turbulent 2025?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptive Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.