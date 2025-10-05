Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Grows By 100.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2,000.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,428 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 285.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCF opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

