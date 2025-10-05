Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $4.87 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Free Report ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pulmatrix were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmatrix currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

