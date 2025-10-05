Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 48.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Amgen by 128.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $156,812,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,505.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,799,000 after acquiring an additional 486,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.70.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.