Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18,900.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 331.3% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 79,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $228,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $211,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

Micron Technology stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $191.85.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,093,367.28. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,456 shares of company stock worth $15,698,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

