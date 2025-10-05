Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lessened its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $64.54 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

