Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 13,849 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Clifford Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $52.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

