Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $333.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.16. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

