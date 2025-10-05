Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,217,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $141.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.91.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

