Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $50.95 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,662 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 7.73% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $50,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 211,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVLC stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $77.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.