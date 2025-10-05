NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

