SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 13.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,188,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,589 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

