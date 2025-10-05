Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF $IMCV

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,956,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCV opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

