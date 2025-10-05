Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $45.02 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

