Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $20.74 Million Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises 1.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 839,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239,534 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPYX stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

