Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 8,550 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFLR opened at $36.13 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

