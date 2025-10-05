IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $286.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.53 and a 200-day moving average of $205.48. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

