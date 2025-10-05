Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

