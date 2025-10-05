Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report) dropped 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 915,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,044% from the average daily volume of 80,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Stock Down 28.6%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

