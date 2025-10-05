Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Progressive by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.63.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

