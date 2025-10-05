Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $10.10 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 103,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

