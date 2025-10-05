Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 376 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $39.66 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.74.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

