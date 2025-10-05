Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

About FedEx



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

