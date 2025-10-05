Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0%

KMI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

