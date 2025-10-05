Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $491.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.14.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

