MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 2,005 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 190.7% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

