iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IWM opened at $245.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $248.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

