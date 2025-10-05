Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 2,617 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $217.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $201.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

